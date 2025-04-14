Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,023 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Ciena by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $31,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,435,601.52. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,283,645.60. The trade was a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,670 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $58.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 102.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

