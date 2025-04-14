Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $17,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $103.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $91.57 and a 52 week high of $137.25.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IHG shares. Morgan Stanley cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

