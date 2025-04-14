Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $17,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 1,732.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,387,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,134,000 after buying an additional 3,203,087 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 697.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,807.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 791,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,070,000 after buying an additional 750,349 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ovintiv by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 744,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after acquiring an additional 478,846 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,463,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,272,000 after purchasing an additional 451,947 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $32.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $54.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

