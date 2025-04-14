SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SD. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SD stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 39.25%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

