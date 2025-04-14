Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $18,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $10.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.67.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 3rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

