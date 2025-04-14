Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 94,022 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,022 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $19,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decagon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,933,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 889,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 407,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PlayAGS by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PlayAGS by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 161.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 548,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 338,642 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The company has a market cap of $492.83 million, a PE ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 1.88. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $102.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.49 million. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

