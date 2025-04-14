Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,686 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Thryv by 397.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Thryv by 15.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

THRY opened at $11.38 on Monday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

