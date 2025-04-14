Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 44.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,917,000 after acquiring an additional 352,863 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 289.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $775,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $60.49 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

