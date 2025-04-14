Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 3,627 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $888,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 181,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 19,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $273,904.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,720,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,038,633.07. This trade represents a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,335,171 shares of company stock worth $16,132,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZYME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.18.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

