Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4,081.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 71,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $33.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $55.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tower Semiconductor

About Tower Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.