Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICUI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in ICU Medical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Stock Up 3.0 %

ICUI opened at $142.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.86. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.36 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James set a $97.00 price objective on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

