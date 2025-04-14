Covestor Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 207.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $19,188,000. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,128,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Price Performance

SUM stock opened at $52.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $54.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUM. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.50 in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SUM

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.