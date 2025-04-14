Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $89,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. 2Xideas AG lifted its position in Watsco by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $509.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $496.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.91. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.82 and a 1-year high of $571.42.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.25.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

