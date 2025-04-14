Invesco Ltd. Sells 42,237 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,237 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $80,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,372,000 after buying an additional 91,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dorman Products by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,374,000 after acquiring an additional 87,780 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 597,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth $41,047,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM stock opened at $111.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.34 and a 200 day moving average of $126.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.87. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $146.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,486 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.59, for a total transaction of $319,674.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,543,887.45. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,940 shares of company stock worth $3,937,219 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

