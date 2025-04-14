Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $85,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 51.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 8.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 34.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 35.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEU opened at $563.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.48. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $480.00 and a one year high of $598.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.44.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

