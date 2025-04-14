Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,941,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $101,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Silgan by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,441,880.36. This trade represents a 35.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Silgan Price Performance

Silgan stock opened at $48.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

