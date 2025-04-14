Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 958,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zentek were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Zentek Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Zentek stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zentek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $104.29 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zentek had a negative net margin of 16,555.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.13%.

Zentek Profile

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

