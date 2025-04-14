Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 117.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,948 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,616,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 140,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.61.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $107.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.21. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

