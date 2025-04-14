Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 452,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,945,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,440,000 after purchasing an additional 92,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 44,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.47 million, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.18. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

