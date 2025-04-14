LSV Asset Management Sells 7,346 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 60.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 164.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

BWFG opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $223.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.33). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 4.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

Insider Activity at Bankwell Financial Group

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Eric J. Dale acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,617.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,706.44. This represents a 2.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin D. Leitao acquired 2,000 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,710. This represents a 80.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,970 shares of company stock valued at $90,136 and have sold 6,147 shares valued at $193,975. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

