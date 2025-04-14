LSV Asset Management Sells 494,517 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 494,517 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

