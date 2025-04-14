Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Stock Position Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 50.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 21,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 66.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $290.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41.

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

