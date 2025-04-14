LSV Asset Management Buys Shares of 256,759 OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 256,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSPN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

OneSpan Stock Performance

OSPN opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.03. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $20.37.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

