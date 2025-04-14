Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

PARA opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -2.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,179,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 225,696 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

