Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in WEX by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in WEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 823,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WEX by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $126.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $239.30.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

