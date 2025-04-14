Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VRT opened at $69.39 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

