FIL Ltd Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,488,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,907,000 after purchasing an additional 136,895 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in General Mills by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,803,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $496,484,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,989,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,926,000 after acquiring an additional 924,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

General Mills Stock Up 1.3 %

GIS opened at $57.92 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

