Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,444 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $1,536,167,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centene by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,555,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,358 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Centene by 693.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,935 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Centene by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,786,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,040,000 after buying an additional 1,214,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,080,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,056,000 after buying an additional 928,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Centene from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Centene Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $63.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.65. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.