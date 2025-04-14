FIL Ltd Grows Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $147.95 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $219.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.82.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $226.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $273,602.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,116.16. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,002.65. The trade was a 32.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,720 shares of company stock valued at $21,828,609 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

