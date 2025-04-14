FIL Ltd Raises Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 768.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $5,952,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $15,759,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,681,924.66. The trade was a 42.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,973 shares of company stock worth $29,370,872 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. Barclays decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.29.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM stock opened at $83.39 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $130.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average is $105.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 136.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 514.75%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

