Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of SNA opened at $336.50 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.98 and a 12-month high of $373.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,310,898.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.