Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,569 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMC opened at $27.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $36.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

