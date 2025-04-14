LSV Asset Management Purchases 15,500 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 381,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 179,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 681.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 468,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 408,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

Shares of CTO opened at $17.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $555.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 0.61. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 million. CTO Realty Growth had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -690.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CTO

About CTO Realty Growth

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.