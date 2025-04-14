Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 45,016 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,016 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCRX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 110,162 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

