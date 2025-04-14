Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,201,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1,103.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 450.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on QUAD shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $259.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.52. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $9.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.70 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 58.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Quad/Graphics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.52%.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Stories

