Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $220.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $152.88 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.72.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,220,858,000 after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,126,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $886,664,000 after purchasing an additional 379,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,599,000 after purchasing an additional 450,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $629,197,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,907,000 after buying an additional 448,189 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

