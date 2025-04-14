LSV Asset Management Purchases Shares of 115,900 LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 115,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in LivaNova by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $33.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

