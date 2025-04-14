LSV Asset Management Purchases Shares of 115,900 LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 115,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in LivaNova by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $33.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
