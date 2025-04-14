CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $400.88.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $377.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.34. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 740.99, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $4,856,790.66. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 405,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,351,554.96. This represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,178,452 shares in the company, valued at $781,367,163.36. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,801 shares of company stock worth $45,553,642 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,294 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,111,542,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,292,000 after buying an additional 324,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.