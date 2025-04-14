Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,398.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 509,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after acquiring an additional 475,384 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5,379.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 334,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 328,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $10,127,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,822,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after buying an additional 121,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $52.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $634,837.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,892.31. The trade was a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,918.92. This trade represents a 20.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Further Reading

