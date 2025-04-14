FIL Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2,361.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $57.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $66.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.33%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

