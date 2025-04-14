FIL Ltd Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 32,667 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 21,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 26,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.77. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $23.84.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 78.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

