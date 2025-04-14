FIL Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $156.98 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $119.31 and a twelve month high of $205.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.09.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

