FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $20,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after buying an additional 36,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $98.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.95. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $181.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -989.10 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -342.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTAI. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.83.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

