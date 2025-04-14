Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Nova were worth $20,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Nova by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 661,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,515,000 after buying an additional 353,906 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,383,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,517,000 after acquiring an additional 101,470 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,370,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,015,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 296,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Nova by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 713,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,455,000 after purchasing an additional 65,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nova stock opened at $179.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.64. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $289.90.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.04). Nova had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $194.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVMI. Citigroup raised Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.83.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

