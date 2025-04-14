FIL Ltd Has $906,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $72.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.06. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Principal Financial Group

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.