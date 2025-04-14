SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $21,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,150,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,462,000 after acquiring an additional 37,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 1,820.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 62,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,527,000 after purchasing an additional 56,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE SPXC opened at $132.10 on Monday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $183.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. Sidoti raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

