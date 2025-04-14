Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1,777.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 12,577.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

