Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 160 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $27,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,568.04. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $502,630.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $90.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.88. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $77.91 and a 52 week high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. On average, analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Glaukos from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

