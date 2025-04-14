Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $112,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 678.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $3,367,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,606.58. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total transaction of $3,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $940,373.07. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $26,994,480 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

UTHR opened at $281.16 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $230.39 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.09. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

