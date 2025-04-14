Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605,320 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $24,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kanzhun by 403.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kanzhun by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 600,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BZ opened at $14.53 on Monday. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kanzhun

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.